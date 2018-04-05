Bitter Hillary fantasizes about ‘alternative reality’ where she’s president

Hillary Clinton thinks she deserves credit for “accelerating” the #MeToo movement through her humiliating loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton visited the women-only club “The Wing” in New York City Tuesday to relive the election and offer excuses for her defeat, the latest stop in a years long tour to explain “What Happened” in 2016.

Someone at @the_wing just asked Hillary Clinton: “In an alternative reality, if you were president today in 2018, do you think the #MeToo movement would’ve still happened?” Her response: pic.twitter.com/VQtDAiHK1c — ʀɪʜ-ᴀɴɴᴏ ᴅᴏᴍɪɴɪ 🌚 ✨ (@quickcachemonet) April 3, 2018

“Someone at @the_wing just asked Hillary Clinton: ‘In an alternative reality, if you were president today in 2018, do you think the #MeToo movement would’ve still happened?’” a Twitter user posted Tuesday, along with a video of Clinton’s response.

“I believe that it was a wave that was building and building and building,” Clinton said. “I think my losing probably accelerated that wave, but the wave was coming.” – READ MORE

