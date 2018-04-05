17 States and DC Sue To Stop Citizenship Questions in Census

A coalition of Democrat cities and states led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sued the Trump administration Tuesday, claiming the addition of citizenship questions in the decennial census survey violates federal law and the Constitution.

The lawsuit says the inclusion of a citizenship question violates both the Constitution’s command to count all persons during the census, and the Administrative Procedure Act. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the federal trial court in Manhattan.

“One of the federal government’s most solemn obligations is a fair and accurate count of all people in the country, citizen and non-citizen alike,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “With immigrant communities already living in fear, demanding citizenship status would drive them into the shadows, leading to a major undercount that threatens billions in federal funding for New York and our fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College.”

The plaintiffs claim the citizenship question “will fatally undermine the accuracy of the population count and cause tremendous harms to plaintiffs and their residents.” – READ MORE

