Mueller Confronted for Stacking His Team with Hillary Clinton Allies (VIDEO)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) grilled former special counsel Robert Mueller about his team’s questionable hiring practices, using his line of questioning to demonstrate that Mueller – knowingly or unknowingly – stacked his team with Hillary Clinton allies.

Mueller refused to discuss how many people he fired during the course of the investigation, but Armstrong cited an Inspector General report, which noted the termination of two individuals, an attorney and Peter Strzok:

Armstrong quoted Strzok, who claimed that he was fired, in part, because Mueller was “concerned about preserving the appearance of independence with the special counsel’s investigation.” – READ MORE