Biden admits ‘a lot of people were left behind’ by Obama

Former vice president Joe Biden admits “a lot of people were left behind” during his tenure in the White House, but it’s not stopping his mission to “Take America Back to a Time Before Trump.”

In a recent profile for The New York Times Magazine, Biden acknowledged “a lot of people were left behind” during the economic recession under former president Obama, and his administration should have done more to help their situation.

“In areas where people were hard it,” Biden said, “I don’t think we paid enough attention to their plight.”

The comments to Times Magazine writer Michael Steinberger, who lives in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, follow similar statements from the former VP at a book signing earlier this year, when Biden suggested voters elected Trump to replace his boss because they were “scared.”

The 76-year-old career politician also blamed Obama for leaving America “susceptible to demagoguery.” – READ MORE