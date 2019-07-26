Elizabeth Warren campaign accused of misleading people into thinking they were getting paid internships

Two people who tried to work for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) have criticized her campaign, claiming that they were misled about the potential of receiving payment for their work, according to a report from the Daily Beast.

One of the people interviewed by the Daily Beast said that he was led to believe that the campaign’s fellowship program was a paid internship.

In actuality, according to Jonathan Nendze, these fellowships were glorified volunteer positions.

“What was sold to me was very different than it actually was,” Nendze told the Daily Beast. “It was kind of a great scam of getting people to show up and work in the capacity of volunteer, but to function as a paid intern in the amount of work they’re doing.”

Nendze, a senior at Seton Hall University, claimed that the wording of their application “kind of took advantage of people who were really eager to get experience.” – READ MORE