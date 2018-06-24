Tucker Carlson said Friday the left is not allowing for any public debate or discussion on the hallmark issue of 2018 — immigration.

“The elite left came to the conclusion [that] America needs more immigration — much more immigration, without limits,” he said.

That’s why they’re always lecturing you about the patriarchy and the evil of the nuclear family. Millions and millions of American kids are growing up with one parent at home thanks to their policies. That’s fine with them. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 19, 2018

Carlson slammed San Diego immigration activist Enrique Morones for a statement he made on MSNBC. – READ MORE