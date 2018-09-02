USA TODAY WONDERS IF MEGHAN MCCAIN THREW ‘SIDE-EYE’ AT VP PENCE

Despite the gravity of the situation, USA Today apparently thought it was appropriate to write a report about social media users being “convinced” that McCain was sneaking angry glances at Pence.

What an utterly despicable story by USA Today. Here's the thing: Take 100 photos of someone at any event. Guaranteed a few of those shots will portray a feeling or look not indicative of the moment. She just lost her Dad & this is the journalism we get? https://t.co/zsNQ1aTDa0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 31, 2018

“Observers on Twitter were certain Meghan McCain was channeling some of her anger at Trump in Pence’s direction as he spoke,” reporter William Cummings wrote.- READ MORE

Meghan Mccain, While Giving A Eulogy At Her Father’s Funeral On Saturday, Took The Opportunity To Take Pot-shots At President Trump.

Meghan, who was honoring her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), used her eulogy as a thinly-veiled way to criticize Trump and his “cheap rhetoric” while boasting about her father’s life.

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan told a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Saturday.

Meghan, who co-hosts ABC’s The View, also mocked Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying that “America was always great.”

“America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan added, with many in the church applauding her statement.

“The America of John McCain is the America of the boys who rushed the colors in every war across three centuries knowing that in them is the life of the republic.” – READ MORE