MSNBC’s Katy Tur Doubles Down on Condescending View of $1,000 Bonus: ‘Am I Out of Touch?’ (VIDEO)

“Every dollar counts, and $1,000 is a very big deal. But along with cheering one-time bonuses, shouldn’t we be pushing for long-term salary hikes, the kind of sustained help that would transform big-ticket dreams into everyday realities?

Because think about it, starting a family, owning a home, sending your kids to college, these should be within the reach of every American, bonus or no bonus. Or does that make me seem out of touch? I’m just not sure.”

“These one-time bonuses … $1,000 is a big deal,” Tur continued. “Nobody’s scoffing at $1,000. But is that where we should stop sharing, or should there be a push to change the system and get wages up so that workers can afford more of these everyday things?” – READ MORE

During Trump’s speech on tax cuts on Monday, Tur decided to tweet about a woman who was thankful for her bonus. It resulted in instant criticism.

Tur tweeted:

Woman who just spoke says she's going to use her $1,000 bonus and tax cut to help buy a home and pay for her two kids who are going to college. In Hamilton Co, Ohio (where they are) avg home is $277,582 Avg cost of private college nationally ~35,000

Public $19,000 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 5, 2018

There were many who felt that Tur’s comment was out of touch:

I live in Hamilton county Ohio in a 110,000 house. Of which there are plenty. Its not the 1,000 but the tax cut that will help her immensely. Why don't you just admit your bias and be done with it, its obviously not reporting. And you probably wonder why no one trust the MSM — Ron Browning (@ronnati) February 6, 2018

You are such a snob. I paid for two kids to go to college. An extra hundred bucks a month would have made a huge difference for my household. — tina (@clbozz) February 6, 2018

Based on the response, some people were not appreciative of her going after the woman. – READ MORE