GOP Rep on Pelosi’s ‘Filibuster’: Some Lawmakers Are Here to Make Speeches, Others to Make Laws (VIDEO)

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) on Wednesday evening shot back at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) following her more than eight-hour speech on the House floor demanding a vote on an immigration bill to address the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program set to expire in March.

Nearly nine hours later, Hensarling was able to resume. He joked: “Mr. Speaker, we could not be more highly honored that the Minority Leader would take such an interest in HR 1153, the Mortgage Choice Act.”

“I am reminded that there are members who come to this great chamber to make speeches, and there are those who come to make laws,” the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee continued. “When it comes to speeches, I would note that the Gettysburg Address came in at two minutes, and Americans may think it had greater eloquence.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

California Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui caught dozing off AGAIN during Pelosi’s speech. pic.twitter.com/ptlo86G7so — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 7, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi launched a “filibuster of sorts” on the House floor on Wednesday, and during her speech one of her colleagues appeared to doze off.

During Pelosi’s yawner of a speech, California Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui was caught struggling to stay awake multiple times.

Matsui’s first snooze, which was brief, came as Pelosi talked about the achievements of a DREAMer. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a Wednesday floor speech that her grandson wished for his birthday that he had “brown skin” and “brown eyes” like his Hispanic friend Antonio.

Pelosi has been speaking on the House floor since 10 am about DACA recipients, and shared one story about a girl who felt that she didn’t fit in with her American peers because she had dark skin and was “undocumented.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Chris Matthews Claims Republicans Are Going After Pelosi Because She’s An ‘Ethnic’ Person pic.twitter.com/KKhQQynBvH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2018

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews descended further into all-out lunacy Monday night, claiming that Republicans are attacking House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) because she is an “ethnic” person.

Matthews made the baseless remark in response to President Donald Trump’s shot at Pelosi earlier in the day in which he called her the GOP’s “secret weapon” after she referred to bonuses and wage increases from the tax reform bill as “crumbs,” and “pathetic.” – READ MORE