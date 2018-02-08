Northeastern professor on Trump: ‘I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead’ (VIDEO)

A Northeastern University professor who was caught on video during a lecture saying that he wouldn’t mind seeing President Trump “dead” is apologizing amid a social media backlash and a statement from the school distancing itself from the remarks.

Barry Bluestone, an economics professor and founding director of Northeastern’s Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy, made the controversial comments during a Jan. 31 lecture on the challenges posed by economic inequality and stagnation.

“Sometimes I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly — I hope there are no FBI agents here — I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead,” Bluestone was quoted by multiple news agencies as saying in a YouTube video of the event that has since been yanked offline by the Boston school.

The journalist sitting next to him during the lecture, Robert Kuttner, then quickly added “of natural causes”, which Bluestone affirmed by repeating and nodding, according to Campus Reform. – READ MORE

