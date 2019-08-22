MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt: Female Politicians Don’t Have Character Issues (VIDEO)

NBC News reporter Kasie Hunt declared Wednesday that character issues for politicians would be put to rest with a female candidate in office, imploring viewers to “elect a woman, please.”

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Meet The Press Daily, Hunt said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) had done a good job of cutting into former Joe Biden’s message as the most electable Democrat to take on President Donald Trump.

WATCH: Would we cut down on character questions by electing a woman? #MTPDaily @kasie: “This nonsense that’s been coming from our male politicians of all parties? … You don’t want to worry about character? Elect a woman. Please. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/NPdcbdmRZ1 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 21, 2019

Making a point to condemn male politicians “of all parties,” the normally sober reporter and anchor became animated.

"Can I just say, character-wise, let's elect a woman, okay?" Hunt asked. "This nonsense that's been coming from our male politicians of all parties … I don't know, I'm tired of it! You don't want to worry about character? Elect a woman, please. Thank you."