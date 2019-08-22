Cindy McCain: GOP Lacks ‘Voice of Reason’ Since My Husband’s Death

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ.), believes the Republican Party is without a “voice of reason” since the death of her husband last year.

In an ABC News interview slated to air Wednesday, McCain lamented today’s congressional bipartisanship, saying her late husband stood up to Democrats and Republicans for the sake of breaking gridlock.

“That was a tough torch to carry and, as John said, there were many lonely days because he always said what was on his mind,” McCain recounted.

"I don't see anybody carrying that mantle at all, I don't see anyone carrying the voice — the voice of reason," she added.