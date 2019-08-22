Jay Inslee, climate advocate who called Trump ‘white nationalist,’ drops out of 2020 presidential race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday night he’s “withdrawing” from the 2020 presidential race, as the Democrat said “it’s become clear” he didn’t have a shot at winning the primary.

The environmental activist had urged the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to host a debate centered exclusively on climate change — only to fail to qualify to meet polling thresholds needed to attend the party’s upcoming regularly scheduled debate, as well as a CNN town hall dedicated to global warming.

Inslee revealed his decision on MSNBC, saying it’s become clear that he won’t win. He has kept the option of running for a third term as governor open throughout his presidential campaign but didn’t immediately say what his political plans were.

2020 Watch-New: Asked about his line during #DetroitDebate labeling @realDonaldTrump as a “white nationalist,”WA gov. @JayInslee tells @foxnewspolitics “I thought about it driving over here this afternoon. And it’s true.. he’s really despoiled” the White House #DemDebate #FITN pic.twitter.com/3v1RgzuVqa — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) August 1, 2019

Inslee, 68, became the third Democrat to end his presidential bid after U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California pulled out of the primary last month followed by former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper last week.

The governor's announcement came hours after he released his six policy proposal on climate change. And it also came hours after he was scheduled to speak at a presidential forum hosted by the Iowa Federation of Labor. Inslee canceled his appearance Wednesday morning, blaming flight cancellations.