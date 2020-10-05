MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggests Trump is faking COVID diagnosis to ‘get out of the debates’

MSNBC host Joy Reid raised eyebrows on Friday for suggesting that President Trump was fabricating his coronavirus diagnosis to “get out of the debates.”

President Trump shocked the world late Thursday night when he revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

However, hours before it was announced that the president was being transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for a lengthy hospital stay, the “ReidOut” host echoed claims that her “friends” were sending her via text.

“Here’s how wrecked Trump’s credibility is at this point: I’ve got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren’t sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid. ‘He lies so much,’ one friend just texted. ‘Is he just doing this to get out of the debates?’ others are texting,” Reid tweeted on Friday morning.

Reid was alluding to the fallout from Tuesday’s chaotic presidential debate and the growing tensions between the Presidential Debate Commission and the Trump campaign over potential rule changes including allowing moderators to cut the microphones of disruptive candidates. – READ MORE

