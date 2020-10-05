Judge rules Los Angeles must pay $150K to the NRA after violating group’s First Amendment rights

A federal judge ruled this week that city officials in Los Angeles must pay the National Rifle Association a six-figure settlement after violating the gun-rights group’s First Amendment rights.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Judge Stephen Wilson blocked an ordinance late last year that would have forced companies to disclose connections with the NRA in order to receive government contracts.

Now he has ordered city officials to pay for the Second Amendment group’s attorney fees, reportedly totaling nearly $150,000.

In December 2019, Wilson ruled that “the text of the Ordinance, the Ordinance’s legislative history, and the concurrent public statements made by the Ordinance’s primary legislative sponsor evince a strong intent to suppress the speech of the NRA.”

“Even though the Ordinance only forces disclosure of activity that may not be expressive, the clear purpose of the disclosure is to undermine the NRA’s explicitly political speech,” Wilson added. – READ MORE

