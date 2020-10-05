Michigan Governor Vows To Continue Coronavirus Measures Despite State Supreme Court Ruling

Even though the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic violates two state laws and the state constitution, the governor has vowed to continue with the measures she has put in place using that declaration.

As The Daily Wire’s Tim Pearce reported, the Michigan Supreme Court “ruled that Whitmer lacked authority under each of the two laws that govern states of emergency in Michigan to extend the state of emergency passed April 30, when her first state of emergency declaration expired, according to Mlive.com. Those two laws are the 1976 Emergency Management Act (EMA) and the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act (EPGA).”

After the ruling, Whitmer released a response saying that she found the ruling “deeply disappointing” and that she would continue to enforce unspecified actions.

“It is important to note that this ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, my emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law. Furthermore, after 21 days, many of the responsive measures I have put in place to control the spread of the virus will continue under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling,” Whitmer said in her statement. – READ MORE

