MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Says There’s ‘No Difference’ Between Trump And Hitler – Attacks Jewish Trump Supporters

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch came completely unglued on Wednesday, claiming that there’s “no difference” between President Donald Trump and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Not stopping there, Deutsch went on to launch an anti-semitic attack on Jewish Trump supporters.

“What is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump? he asked while appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”. “I’m not saying there’s a holocaust, but when you look at the tactics … this is where we are right now.”

Deutsch, who is of Jewish heritage himself, went on to shame Jewish people who support Trump.

“How dare you!” he shouted. “How dare you, with what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator. And once you give a man absolute power, he is possible of anything.”

“If you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history,” Deutsch continued. “And you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up. I’m sorry.” – READ MORE

