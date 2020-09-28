Michigan city decriminalizes magic mushrooms, other psychedelic plants

The Ann Arbor, Mich., City Council unanimously voted this week to essentially decriminalize a wide range of psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, mescaline, and ayahuasca.

“The Mayor and City Council hereby declare that it shall be the policy of the City of Ann Arbor that the investigation and arrest of persons for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with, or possessing Entheogenic Plants or plant compounds which are on the Federal Schedule 1 list shall be the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Ann Arbor,” the resolution passed Monday says.

The resolution applies to “plants, fungi, and natural materials … that can benefit psychological and physical wellness.”

Much of the resolution is framed around the potential for psychedelic plants to treat disorders such as “substance abuse, addiction, recidivism, trauma, post-traumatic stress symptoms, chronic depression, severe anxiety, end-of-life anxiety, grief, cluster headaches, and other debilitating conditions.”

Jeff Hayner, a city council member who co-sponsored the resolution, reiterated the therapeutic benefits of these drugs Tuesday.

“It has been my understanding that psilocybin, for instance, shows great potential for treating addictions to alcohol, cocaine, and nicotine,” Hayner told Fox News. “It also has been used to treat depression, OCD, migraines and cluster headaches, and has especially been used to deal with recognition of end of life issues, terminal illnesses. We had a caller last night saying that using mushrooms saved his life from serious depression, it was the only thing that helped him, very moving.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --