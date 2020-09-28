Oregon Governor Finally Gets Tough on Protesters … Conservative Protesters

Nothing says hypocrite like the governor of Oregon sounding the alarm about conservative protesters on the streets of her state’s largest city after letting leftists run amok for months

Gov. Kate Brown (D) is not concerned about the resumed nightly riots by antifa and Marxist Black Lives Matter militants in Portland, which have terrorized Portlanders. The governor approves of their declared message of anti-fascism, though the rioters act like violent fascists. Because, based on results, they are.

Brown has ordered state troopers to go to Portland in advance of a so-called anti-domestic terrorism rally scheduled on Saturday by the Proud Boys group. Brown called in state troopers as reinforcements and changed the rules of engagement for the right-wing protesters, by clearing the way for officers to use CS gas for crowd control if things get out of hand. Portland police were notoriously ordered not to use CS gas against the violent rioters of antifa and BLM.

The Proud Boys group, which cross-pollinates with a local group called “Patriot Prayer,” has called for the protest on Saturday at Delta Park, which is on the border of Oregon and Washington.

In reply, antifa and Black Lives Matter mob members have promised to violently quell the more conservative groups’ right to gather because…fascism. – READ MORE

