MSNBC’s Brian Williams Encourages Viewers to Share Storm Photos, ‘Pretend’ They’re Their Own (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s The 11th Hour host Brian Williams is probably regretting a flippant comment he made during the network’s live coverage of Hurricane Irma on Sunday afternoon, after it earned him mockery online. While discussing a photo reporters in Tampa, Florida had taken of the intense winds, Williams instructed Florida viewers to not take similar photos of their own. Instead, he suggested they steal this photo, share it, and “pretend you shot it.”

"We'll look the other way," he helpfully added.