Donald Trump Remembers 9/11: ‘America Cannot Be Intimidated’

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump spoke at the Pentagon on Monday, remembering the victims of 9/11 and renewing America’s commitment to fighting terrorists.

“The terrorists who attacked us thought they could incite fear and weaken our spirit,” Trump said. “But America cannot be intimidated, and those who try, will soon join the long list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle.”

The president attended the memorial with members of his staff, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. and Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis, who spoke at the ceremony. – READ MORE