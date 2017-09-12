True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Miss North Dakota Takes ‘Miss America’ Crown after Blasting Trump on Climate

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Cara Mund is not worried that she may begin her year-long reign as Miss America by starting a Twitter war with the nation’s Tweeter-In-Chief.

The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota won the crown Sunday night in Atlantic City after saying in an onstage interview that President Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

In one of her onstage interviews, Mund said Trump, a Republican, was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. – READ MORE

Miss North Dakota Takes 'Miss America' Crown after Blasting Trump on Climate
Miss North Dakota Takes 'Miss America' Crown after Blasting Trump on Climate

In one of her onstage interviews, 23-year-old Cara Mund said Trump was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Loupdegarre

    Time to change the name from “Miss America” to “Miss Dumber than Dirt”.

  • Oliver Wendell Douglas

    Nice tatas, a vjay and pretty face don’t make you smart. Was she twirling her hair during her response?