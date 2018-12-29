MSNBC stunned at new survey showing how many Hispanics voted for Republicans in midterms

A new survey appeared to stun the progressive MSNBC news outlet when it showed that Latinos had not dropped in support for Republicans despite what many saw as racially insensitive rhetoric from the president.

VoteCast data from the Associated Press showed that 32 percent of Latinos voted for Republicans at a time when many pundits and most Democrats hoped that the demographic group might lead an electoral revolt against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Data from November’s elections show the GOP’s position among Latinos has not weakened during the Trump administration, despite the president’s rhetoric and policy,” read the tweet from MSNBC.

Data from November's elections show the GOP's position among Latinos has not weakened during the Trump administration, despite the president's rhetoric and policy.

https://t.co/ax16XauvvC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 28, 2018

That would be a gain in support from Latinos compared to exit polling from the 2016 election, where Edison Research found that 28 percent of Latinos voted for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE