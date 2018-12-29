 

WATCH: ‘Sesame Street’ character Grover accused of cursing, divides Internet

Did he or did he not curse?

A video circulating around the Internet has social media users divided over whether “Sesame Street” character Grover dropped the f-bomb.

The video first popped up on Reddit which appeared to show the blue puppet telling Rosita, “Yes, that sounds like an excellent idea!”

However, some people hear it differently. Some social media users claim they hear Grover say, “That sounds like a f—–g excellent idea!” – READ MORE

 

