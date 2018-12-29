WATCH: ‘Sesame Street’ character Grover accused of cursing, divides Internet

Did he or did he not curse?

A video circulating around the Internet has social media users divided over whether “Sesame Street” character Grover dropped the f-bomb.

The video first popped up on Reddit which appeared to show the blue puppet telling Rosita, “Yes, that sounds like an excellent idea!”

the new Yanni v. Laurel? — some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea." i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 27, 2018

However, some people hear it differently. Some social media users claim they hear Grover say, “That sounds like a f—–g excellent idea!” – READ MORE