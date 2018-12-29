CNN Attacked Troops For Getting ‘MAGA’ Hats Signed By Trump. CNN Said Nothing When Obama Did It.

CNN attacked United States troops in Iraq who were away from their families on Christmas for potentially violating Department of Defense guidelines when they had President Donald Trump sign “Make America Great Again” hats and “Trump 2020” patches. Oddly, CNN never criticized troops when former President Barack Obama and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, signed memorabilia back when Mr. Obama was campaigning to become president in 2008.

As noted by Joe Concha at The Hill, “The worst kind of bias is the bias of omission. And what’s missing from this report is precedent as it pertains to President Obama who, as a candidate, signed memorabilia for U.S. service members overseas in July 2008. Not a hint of criticism followed.”

SFGate reported on the Obama trip to Afghanistan at the time, though they never highlighted the signing of memorabilia by Mr. Obama.

Did “journalists” breathlessly hunt down the names of these service members who had Barack and Michelle and Obama sign campaign memorabilia in 2008? pic.twitter.com/72qbxNsddC — J. Kenneth Blackwell (@kenblackwell) December 27, 2018

CNN ran a segment criticizing the enthusiastic U.S. troops for their apparently inappropriate behavior when meeting President Trump December 26. The Daily Wire reported:

CNN hosted retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, a former Obama administration spokesperson, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “It is in fact a campaign slogan, that is a campaign item, and it is completely inappropriate for the troops to do this.” – READ MORE