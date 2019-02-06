MSNBC star Rachel Maddow accused of deceiving viewers by glossing over Trump Jr. blocked call reports

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was called out by a media watchdog group for deceiving viewers when she failed to mention details of reports seemingly clearing Donald Trump Jr.of suspicions that he made phone calls to President Trump around the time of the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June 2016.

Mediaite’s Caleb Howe penned an opinion piece on Monday headlined, “Rachel Maddow’s narrative on Don Jr.’s ‘blocked calls’ disappeared. She forgot to tell her audience.”

Howe explained that Maddow and “many of her guests” were wildly suspicious about whether or not the president’s oldest son spoke to his father after the Trump Tower meeting.

“She wondered hard, breathlessly. Rife with implication did she wonder, and heavily hanging the implied conclusion of collusion upon it,” Howe wrote. “But the assumption turned out not to be the case.”

Last week reports appeared to vindicate Trump Jr. when Senate investigators obtained phone records which appeared to show that he had actually spoken to two longtime family friends, The New York Times reported. Democrats and Trump’s critics had long suspected the calls were between Trump Jr. and his then-candidate father regarding the meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE