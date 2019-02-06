WATCH: Sarah Sanders Makes It Clear Dems ‘Own the Problem’ of Crime at the Border for Refusing to Fund a Wall

In a brief, wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, White House Press Secretary Huckabee Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned Democrats for refusing to address the crime coming from the southern border.

“The question is: Will they decide at some point they love this country more than they hate this president and will they be willing to actually focus on what they were elected to do? Come here and solve problems. They’re going to have to decide to work with the president in order to do that.”

Hannity pushed Sanders one step further by asking if she believes that Democrats are responsible for the crime and drugs that enter the country through the southern border.

“They’re unwilling to actually fix ,” Sanders said. “If you’re not willing to fix the problem, then you get to own the problem and, so far, we have seen no willingness by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to actually work with the president and fix it.” – READ MORE