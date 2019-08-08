MSNBC reporter stunned by Latino response to Trump visit to El Paso

Jacob Soboroff said that many residents were “surprisingly positive” on Wednesday during the visit from the president.

“Jacob, you’ve been in El Paso, talking to the community,” said MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi. “What’s the feeling there about the president’s visit?”

“Well, Ali, given the way that the president has talked about Latinos, and Latinos make up the vast majority of the population of the city of El Paso, surprisingly positive is the way that people are responding here, in the wake of the shooting,” Soboroff responded.

"I see calls for unity and a great spirit of togetherness," he added.