Biden Says Trump’s ‘Toxic Tongue’ Linked to U.S. Mass Shootings

Democratic presidential front-runner and former U.S. Vice President Joe Bidenaccused President Donald Trump of fuelling the white supremacy that’s blamed for several mass shootings in the United States, according to a speech Biden was due to deliver on Wednesday.

Biden, 76, was scheduled to speak in Iowa after back-to-back mass shootings this past weekend in the United States. In the first, on Saturday, a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, a Texas city on the border with Mexico. Law enforcement agencies say he apparently was driven by hatred for Hispanics.

(…)

Biden was expected to invoke the rhetoric of previous Republican and Democratic presidents, including Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton, who he said “opposed hate”.

In Trump, Biden was due to say, "we have a president who has aligned himself in the darkest forces in the nation. We have a president with a toxic tongue who has publicly and unapologetically embraced a political strategy of hate, racism, and division."