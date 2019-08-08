Pro-Gun Control CNN Host Moderating ‘Town Hall’ on Gun Violence

The moderator of Wednesday’s CNN town hall on gun violence is Chris Cuomo, a liberal primetime pundit who has advocated for gun control and chastised Republicans who disagree.

According to a release for “America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis,” the topics discussed will be “gun violence in America; white nationalism and the rise in hate crimes; and whether or not the President and Congress will take any action to make America safer.”

Cuomo, brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.), has openly pushed for more gun control laws. He ripped politicians who offer “thoughts and prayers” for victims of gun violence last year, offering a hyperbolic example of what could push politicians to action.

“What would it take? How about a stadium full of children of the most influential people in our society all holding puppies? What if they were all shot and killed? Would we act?” Cuomo asked. “The next time is coming. And more and more, you, me, our leaders, we’re all becoming part of the problem. Think and pray on that.” – READ MORE