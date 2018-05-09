MSNBC: Questions About Warren’s Native American Heritage ‘Will Likely Dog Her’ (VIDEO)

“Every time somebody wants to talk about my family or attack or throw out some kind of racial slur, I’m going to use it as a chance to lift up more awareness of what’s happening in native communities across this country,” Warren said on Headliners.

“It’s a question that will likely dog her, whether in her campaign for re-election to her Senate seat, or something even bigger,” Reid said.

That something bigger could be a run for the White House in 2020, but she’ll have to take a DNA test first if she wants to avoid being repeatedly called Fauxcahontas by her opponent. – READ MORE

