Met Gala’s 2018 Catholic Church theme stirs up controversy on social media

The annual Met Gala is a chance for Hollywood’s elite to come to New York City and show off some of the most opulent fashion of the season. In 2018, however, the stars pushed the envelope trying to be in tune with the event’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

The gala showcased an exhibition of items from the Vatican and other Catholic-inspired artistic items. To keep up with what the stars would be seeing inside the ultra-private event, they were asked to arrive in garb that showcased the imagination of the Catholic Church.

However, some stars may have taken the theme a bit too far into the land of bad taste.

Stars like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen arrived in over-the-top looks that capitalized on familiar imagery from the Catholic Church.

While the theme was meant to be controversial, many were quick to note how offensive they found the entire theme on social media.

“The met gala theme is lowkey disrespectful to the catholic religion, let’s be real,” one user wrote.

“Imagine using my religion to do your fashion show… disgusting!” another said.

“Surprised people aren’t calling out the #metgala #MetHeavenlyBodies for being offensive to Catholics….but if it was another religion everyone would be up in arms,” a third user noted. – READ MORE

