3 US detainees released from North Korea

Three American citizens detained in North Korea have been released, according to a tweet by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who went to North Korea to finalize plans for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be landing at Andrews Air Force base with the three at 2 a.m., Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the U.S. with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday in the latest sign of improving relations between the two longtime adversary nations.

