3 US detainees released from North Korea
Three American citizens detained in North Korea have been released, according to a tweet by President Donald Trump.
I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who went to North Korea to finalize plans for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be landing at Andrews Air Force base with the three at 2 a.m., Trump tweeted. – READ MORE
