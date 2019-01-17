Bill Maher Denounces ‘Incels’ Who Defaced ‘Real Time’ Bilboard With NPC Meme

Trolls of the Sabo variety (though this has not been confirmed as the famed street artist’s work) defaced a billboard for “Real Time with Bill Maher” by replacing the political satrist’s face with that of an NPC Internet meme on Tuesday. In response, Bill Maher took to Twitter to denounce the vandals as jealous “Incels.”

“To those Incels who defaced my billboard, I just want you to know, I will follow you to the gates of your parents’ basement! And thanks for the free publicity, Real Time is back Friday night!” Bill Maher said.

To those Incels who defaced my billboard, I just want you to know, I will follow you to the gates of your parents' basement! And thanks for the free publicity, Real Time is back Friday night! pic.twitter.com/QFGquZd1FC — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 15, 2019

After the NPC meme had been cleared off, Bill Maher followed up to say, “Oh, look, it got fixed already.”