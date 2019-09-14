MSNBC Host Cheers Gun Confiscation: Only AR-15 Owners I Know Are ‘Collectors’ (VIDEO)

Liberal MSNBC host Joy Reid defended Democratic calls for confiscation of AR-15s on Thursday, saying the only people she knew with those rifles were just “collectors” anyway.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D., Texas), in a reversal of his prior stance, has called for a mandatory buyback of AR-15s and AK-47s, the most popular rifles in America. At Thursday night’s primary debate, he said “hell yes” he would take those guns.

During MSNBC’s post-debate coverage liberal columnist Eugene Robinson said it was useful for O’Rourke to take the stance, saying that automatically made the voluntary buyback the “moderate position that we can all come together on.” – READ MORE