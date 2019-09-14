Donald Trump During Debate: ‘Our Country Is Going to Hell if Any of These People Get In’

President Donald Trump gave a speech of his own concurrent with the Democrat debate on Thursday night, setting a sharp contrast with his potential 2020 presidential opponents.

The president traveled to Baltimore to speak at a dinner following a House Republican retreat, taking the stage at about 8:00 p.m. Eastern, just when the ABC News debate started.

He spoke for more than an hour.

Trump recalled speaking at a recent fundraiser, where he began by telling donors about what the country was facing from Democrat candidates for president.

“Whether you like me or not, it makes no difference because our country will go to hell if any of these people get in,” he said.

Trump said Republicans needed four more years in power in Washington to prevent Democrats from destroying the renewed American economy.

“We can’t let that happen. You won’t have energy. You won’t have business. You won’t have jobs. You won’t have income. It will be a disaster,” he said. “So you have to fight like hell.” – READ MORE