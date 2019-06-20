MSNBC Host: Biden Not Apologizing for Segregationist Comments Sounds ‘Trumpian’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin said former vice president Joe Biden sounded “Trumpian” in refusing to apologize for remarks recalling past “civility” working with Democratic segregationists.

Biden refused to back down Wednesday after being challenged by Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) for talking about how he worked with segregationist senators he disagreed with in the 1970s. Biden said he didn’t have a “racist bone” in his body and Booker should be the one apologizing.

“Apologize for what? Cory should apologize,” Biden told reporters. “He knows better. There is not a racist bone in my body. I’ve been involved in civil rights my whole career, period, period, period.”

Melvin told MSNBC contributor and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.), he was struck by Biden’s rejoinder to Booker. – READ MORE