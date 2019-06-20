Ta-Nehisi Coates: ‘Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be President’

Author and left-wing activist Ta-Nehisi Coates declared this week that former Vice President Joe Biden “shouldn’t be president.”

Coates, who appeared before a Congressional committee on Wednesday advocating for reparations for slavery, was asked during an appearance on Democracy Now what his thoughts were on Biden speaking fondly of segregationist Democratic lawmakers Jim Eastland and Hermy Talmadge.

“Joe Biden shouldn’t be president,” Coates said. “I don’t think I’m breaking any news here; if he ends up being the nominee, better him than Trump. But I think that’s a really, really low standard.”

Biden came under intense fire on Wednesday by rival Democratic presidential contenders, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and New York mayor Bill de Blasio. – read more

