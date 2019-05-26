MSNBC host asks Beto how media can ‘do better’ for him: ‘If you don’t like the coverage you can change it’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace was so busy gushing over Beto O’Rourke, maybe she forgot the cameras were on. That’s as plausible an explanation as any for why she asked the 2020 Democrat candidate how the media can do a better job covering his and other Democrats’ campaigns going into next year.

Usually when the Democrats in the media are trying to figure out how to help the Democrats running for office, they don’t say out loud that’s what they’re doing.

But former Republican Wallace just walked it right out.

“So I’ve straddled both sides of the campaign, and now covering campaigns,” she said. “Play media critic: What can we do better for those of us covering your candidacies far away from where the first votes will be cast in Iowa and New Hampshire?” – READ MORE