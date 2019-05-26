WWII Navajo Code Talker John Pinto dies at 94

John Pinto, a Navajo Code Talker in World War II and a long-serving New Mexico state senator, died Friday at age 94.

The Associated Press reported that Pinto’s New Mexico Senate colleague Michael Padilla confirmed his death; Pinto reportedly suffered from various illnesses in recent years.

A Marine veteran, Pinto was elected to the state Senate in 1976 and represented his constituents, including the Navajo Nation, for more than 40 years.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel for the loss of a great Diné warrior,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “He dedicated his life to helping others.”

Pinto was born in Lupton, Ariz., on Dec. 15, 1924, in a family of sheep herders. After having a delayed start to formal education and serving as a Code Talker, Pinto graduated from the University of New Mexico’s College of Education at 39 and later earned his masters to become a teacher. – READ MORE