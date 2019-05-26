Democrat Adam Schiff calls declassification order ‘un-American’ — and gets torched by his own words

Democratic leader Rep. Adam Schiff of California was criticized by many on social media after his apparently contradictory tweets on declassification of the Russian investigation were discovered.

Schiff, a vehement opponent of President Donald Trump, denounced the memorandum issued by the president on Thursday giving full declassification power to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on the documents that led to the Russian investigation.

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice,



Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies.



The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase.



This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

But online sleuths almost instantly discovered a previous tweet where Schiff appeared to support the declassification of all documents related to the Russian investigation. And, he cited Trump’s reticence against it as evidence of wrongdoing.

“President Obama can and must declassify as much as possible about Russia hacking our elections. Rest assured, Trump won’t,” he tweeted in 2016. – READ MORE