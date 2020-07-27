Plainclothes Miami cops ticket people who don’t wear masks, fine anyone who doesn’t wear face coverings properly

The Miami Police Department assigned 39 police officers to enforce the city’s mandatory mask order. In the last two weeks, the mask police started handing out citations to anyone who didn’t wear face coverings and even doled out fines to people who wore masks, but were not wearing them properly.

Miami-Dade County residents are required to wear face masks in all public spaces inside and outdoors. According to a Miami Herald article published on Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department have issued 162 citations to people caught violating the county’s mandatory mask order.

The coronavirus mask police handed out fines for noncompliance with the face mask order at convenience stores, barbershops, and country clubs. The fine for not wearing a mask is $100.

The Miami Herald reported that a woman was walking from a Publix grocery store in North Miami Beach to her car in the parking lot. Johanna Gianni took off her mask after exiting the store and was quickly approached by a police officer. – READ MORE

