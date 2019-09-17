MSNBC Guest: It’s a ‘Privilege’ to Not Eat Meat to Save the Planet (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MSNBC guest and climate change activist Jonathan Safran Foer on Monday said it’s a “privilege” to not eat meat in order to save the planet.

Foer appeared on MSNBC, where he discussed his book, We Are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins At Breakfast, which will be released on Tuesday. During the interview, host Ali Velshi asked Foer whether he was talking about “individual choices” or “government-level, institutional-level changes to how we eat” when he was talking about sacrifices to the way we eat.

Foer said he was talking about both and then said he took issue with Velshi’s use of the word “sacrifice.”

“Acting on one’s values can feel really good,” Foer said, prompting Velshi to interject and agree with Foer. – READ MORE