She Claimed Kevin Hart Was A Victim And She Didn’t Want Money. Now She’s Suing Him For $60 Million.

In 2017 it was revealed that comedian and actor Kevin Hart had cheated on his wife with a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room — and there was a tape of the encounter.

Shortly after the tape was published online in September 2017, the woman involved with Hart, Montia Sabbag, held a press conference with her then-attorney Lisa Bloom, famed daughter of feminist attorney Gloria Allred. At the press conference, Sabbag and Bloom said Hart was as much a victim as Sabbag and that she did not want money from the comedian.

“I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since then my pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me. I am not an extortionist. I am not a stripper. I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws,” Sabbag said at the time, according to USA Today.

“Montia and I are not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart,” Bloom said, before saying Hart was himself a “victim.” “This is not about money. We are not suing him. We are not making any claims against him. Any reports to the contrary are false.”

Flash forward two years and Sabbag is now suing Hart for $60 million with a new attorney.

In May 2018, Jonathan Jackson, a now former friend of Hart’s, was charged with attempting to extort Hart using the tape. Jackson had allegedly set up the recording equipment in Hart’s hotel room and tried to sell the tape to various celebrity news websites, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. – READ MORE