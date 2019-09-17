Trey Gowdy rips House Dems’ investigation into Trump: ‘Disaster from day one’

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., lambasted Democratic attempts to investigate the president as one of the party’s leading committees advanced closer to formal impeachment proceedings.

“This has been a disaster from day one and I don’t expect that to change,” Gowdy said while appearing on “Your World” on Saturday.

His comments came after months of House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., pressing for more answers in the Russia investigation. Nadler, who favored impeachment, previously faced pushback from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on pursuing formal impeachment proceedings.

But on Thursday, Nadler announced that his committee set the ground rules for official proceedings.

Gowdy balked at Nadler’s efforts, arguing that the Democrats had already lost in their attempt to take the president down through the Russia investigation. – read more