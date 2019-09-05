MSNBC Contributor: Shooters Kill ‘Thousands’ With ‘Automatic’ Weapons, ‘High-Capacity Ammunition’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor and former congresswoman Donna Edwards said on Wednesday that shooters are killing thousands of people with “automatic” weapons with “high-capacity ammunition.”

“It’s ridiculous putting the death penalty on the table,” the former Democratic lawmaker said in reference to the Trump administration’s proposal to execute mass shooters faster. “I mean, people who are committing mass shootings aren’t saying, ‘Well, I might get the death penalty so I won’t do it.’ No, they’re getting these automatic rifles, they’re using high capacity ammunition, and they’re killing, they’re mowing down hundreds, thousands of people every single year.”

Edwards made several inaccurate statements in her response.