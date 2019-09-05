Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine wash up on Florida beaches from Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian pushed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine onto the beaches of Florida.

The first cocaine bricks, about 15 kilos worth in a red duffle bag, showed up over the weekend on Cocoa Beach. The cocaine was discovered by a beachgoer, who contacted the police. The find was reportedly worth roughly $300,000.

Another brick of cocaine washed up in Melbourne on Tuesday. The two sites are roughly 14 miles apart.

“There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere,” Manny Hernandez, a spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department, told USA Today. – READ MORE