Kamala Harris on America’s ‘Climate Crisis’: ‘Lead, Follow or Get Out the Way, and Get Out the Way Starting with Donald Trump’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a 2020 Democratic candidate for the nomination, says she’s “really afraid” when she looks ahead in this country some 20 years and thinks of her “baby nieces, who are 1 1/2 and three years old,” she told a CNN town hall audience on Wednesday night.

“And when I look at those babies and I think about what the world will be like in 20 years if we don’t act, I’m really afraid,” she said.

“And as it relates to those Republicans in Congress where I’ve now been for two-and-a-half years, every one of those members [of Congress] need to look at the babies, the grandbabies in their life, and then look in the mirror, and ask themselves why have they failed to act. ‘Cause on the issue of this climate crisis … I strongly believe this is a fight against powerful interests. And leaders need to lead,” she said.

Kamala Harris says if Congress does not pass the $93 trillion Green New Deal that she will take over the Senate as President and eliminate the filibuster to ram the agenda through The Green New Deal’s creator said it was created to implement socialism, not help the environment pic.twitter.com/k0tONTOUok — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2019

"So lead, follow, or get out the way — and get out the way starting with Donald Trump," she declared, purposely dropping the "of" from the usual expression there — to applause from the studio audience.