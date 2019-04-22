Trump pushes back on impeachment talk: ‘Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!’



President Trump on Monday pushed back on the prospect of Democrats launching impeachment proceedings against him, asserting that he did not commit a crime to reach the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment,” Trump tweeted. “There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach. It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!”

It marked the second time in as many days Trump has aimed to defuse discussion of impeachment as Democrats weigh whether to undertake such proceedings after the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

The special counsel said in a redacted report, released last week, that the nearly two-year probe did not establish that Trump colluded with the Russian government. – READ MORE