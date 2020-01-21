MSNBC Anchor: White Nationalists ‘Swarming’ VA State Capitol (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin on Monday claimed white nationalists were among the thousands “swarming” the Virginia capitol building in Richmond.

“Right now thousands of gun-rights activists, white nationalists, militia groups—all swarming the Virginia state capitol in Richmond,” Melvin said following a “breaking news” alert.

Melvin’s claim follows NBC reporter Ben Collins labeling the demonstration a “white supremacist rally.” His tweet over the weekend received criticism for lacking evidence. – READ MORE